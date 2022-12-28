Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $78.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $71.93 on Friday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $98.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $160.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 27.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $383,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,497.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $860,085. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

