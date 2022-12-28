PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSK. Scotiabank increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$21.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.05. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$13.36 and a twelve month high of C$22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$154.70 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.29%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

