Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for about 2.1% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

