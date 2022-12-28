PSI Advisors LLC Buys 813 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67.

