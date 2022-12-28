PSI Advisors LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

CSCO opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $195.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

