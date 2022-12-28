PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.33. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

