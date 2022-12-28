PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $232.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.63. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

