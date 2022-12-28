PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 1,362 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,056,000 after buying an additional 2,806,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,203,000 after buying an additional 1,386,558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after buying an additional 247,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,735,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,753,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57.

