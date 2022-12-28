PSI Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $190.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

