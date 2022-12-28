PSI Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 137.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

