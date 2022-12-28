PSI Advisors LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

