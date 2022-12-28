PSI Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

