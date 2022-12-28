PSI Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

