PSI Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CALF stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.