PSI Advisors LLC Sells 475 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

