PSI Advisors LLC Sells 620 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in Welltower by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,940,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 530.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

