PSI Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

PEAK opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.