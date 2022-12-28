PSI Advisors LLC Trims Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,472,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 94,003 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $700,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.52%.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

