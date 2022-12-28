Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Boosted by Analyst

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Calavo Growers in a research note issued on Thursday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Calavo Growers’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CVGW. Stephens lowered their price objective on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

CVGW opened at $29.22 on Monday. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.13 million, a PE ratio of -81.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12,753.8% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 257.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $842,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve Hollister acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently -319.44%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

