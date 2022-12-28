Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for (CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) Reduced by Analyst

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of (CUM.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.00 million.
(CUM.TO) Stock Performance
Featured Stories
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
Receive News & Ratings for (CUM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CUM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.