Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Paychex in a report issued on Thursday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.21. Paychex has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Paychex by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Paychex by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

