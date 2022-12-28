Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

PEB stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 484,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 271,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 48,618 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 236,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,618,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

