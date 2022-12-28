Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Qorvo by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $163.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.78.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

