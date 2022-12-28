Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.0187

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $225.00 million and $5.90 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $882.56 or 0.05291366 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.55 or 0.00494907 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,890.94 or 0.29323476 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,039,403,576 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

