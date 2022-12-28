Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NYSE TECK opened at $39.36 on Monday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 274.3% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,800,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,166 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

