Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $766.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $766.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $711.35 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $779.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $739.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

