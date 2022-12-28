Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) vs. VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Head to Head Analysis

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and VectivBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Repligen alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 20.76% 10.98% 8.14% VectivBio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of VectivBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Repligen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of VectivBio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 2 5 0 2.71 VectivBio 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Repligen and VectivBio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Repligen currently has a consensus target price of $231.29, suggesting a potential upside of 38.86%. VectivBio has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 169.55%. Given VectivBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VectivBio is more favorable than Repligen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repligen and VectivBio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $670.53 million 13.79 $128.29 million $2.90 57.43 VectivBio N/A N/A -$87.01 million N/A N/A

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than VectivBio.

Risk and Volatility

Repligen has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VectivBio has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repligen beats VectivBio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company's chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and SpectraFlo dynamic dialysis systems; and ProConnex single-use hollow fiber. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE, FlowVPE, and FlowVPX brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. Repligen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About VectivBio

(Get Rating)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.