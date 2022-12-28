Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $145.55 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.12 and its 200-day moving average is $157.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.