Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 215 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

