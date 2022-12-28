Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.9% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $260.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

