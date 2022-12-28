Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

