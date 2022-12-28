Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 110 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the third quarter valued at about $1,095,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of RLI by 0.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 1.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 39.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

RLI Stock Down 0.0 %

RLI stock opened at $133.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.44 and its 200 day moving average is $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $134.80.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.95 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $7.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.72%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

RLI Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.