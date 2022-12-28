Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $1,968,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $3,973,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $7,536,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 404,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

