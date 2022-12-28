Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15,627.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,275,000 after purchasing an additional 424,762 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 32.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 723,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,350,000 after purchasing an additional 175,383 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 120.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 72,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $162.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.97 and its 200-day moving average is $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

