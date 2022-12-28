Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2,328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,575 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,818,000. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,890,000 after acquiring an additional 139,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $142.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.61 and a fifty-two week high of $148.75.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

