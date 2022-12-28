Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

