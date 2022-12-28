Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 475.5% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,525,000 after acquiring an additional 467,706 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,833,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 188.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,305,000 after acquiring an additional 159,819 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,575,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 41.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,482,000 after acquiring an additional 120,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CYBR opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.33.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

