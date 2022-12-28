Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,649,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,324 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after acquiring an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.