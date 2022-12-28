Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 142,649 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,649 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 45,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Custos Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 174,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.40 and a 200-day moving average of $114.91. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

