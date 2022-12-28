Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,558 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

