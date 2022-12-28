Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $67.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

