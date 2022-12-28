Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $59.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35. The company has a market cap of $287.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.