REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $12.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of REV Group to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get REV Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in REV Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 44,808 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Stock Up 0.9 %

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REVG opened at $13.01 on Friday. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About REV Group

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.