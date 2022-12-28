Reviewing CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) & Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. CTO Realty Growth pays out 860.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out -1,500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTO Realty Growth 9.67% 1.88% 1.04% Sabra Health Care REIT -2.86% -0.51% -0.29%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTO Realty Growth 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sabra Health Care REIT 1 7 2 0 2.10

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CTO Realty Growth and Sabra Health Care REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus target price of $23.73, suggesting a potential upside of 29.62%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.24%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Risk & Volatility

CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Sabra Health Care REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTO Realty Growth $70.27 million 5.95 $27.61 million $0.18 103.65 Sabra Health Care REIT $569.54 million 5.10 -$113.26 million ($0.08) -157.25

CTO Realty Growth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabra Health Care REIT. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTO Realty Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture. As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 41,445 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

