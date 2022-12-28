Reviewing L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) and NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) and NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares L’Oréal and NEXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A NEXT N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

L’Oréal has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXT has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.5% of L’Oréal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares L’Oréal and NEXT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Oréal $38.20 billion 5.02 $5.44 billion N/A N/A NEXT $6.02 billion 1.48 $931.16 million N/A N/A

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than NEXT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for L’Oréal and NEXT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Oréal 2 7 3 0 2.08 NEXT 0 0 0 0 N/A

L’Oréal presently has a consensus price target of $372.89, indicating a potential upside of 422.18%. Given L’Oréal’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe L’Oréal is more favorable than NEXT.

Dividends

L’Oréal pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. NEXT pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Summary

L’Oréal beats NEXT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Oréal

(Get Rating)

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, Biolage, Pureology, Decléor, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, Roger&Gallet, CeraVe, Stylenanda, Mixa, Magic Mask, Prada, Helena Rubinstein, Valentino, Mugler, Shu Uemura, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Diesel, Atelier Cologne, Cacharel, and Yue Sai brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail, and e-commerce. L'Oréal S.A. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

About NEXT

(Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments. It operates retail stores; an online retail platform; and 199 franchise stores in 35 countries. The company also offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women's, men's, children's, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL and Lipsy's own brand, and other third-party brands. In addition, it provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.