Reviewing NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NuVasive and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive -1.70% 12.49% 4.71% Intelligent Bio Solutions -1,078.91% -106.09% -62.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NuVasive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.14 billion 1.82 -$64.09 million ($0.42) -94.52 Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 7.78 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -0.41

This table compares NuVasive and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Intelligent Bio Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuVasive. NuVasive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelligent Bio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NuVasive has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NuVasive and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 0 3 6 0 2.67 Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

NuVasive currently has a consensus target price of $51.62, suggesting a potential upside of 30.01%. Given NuVasive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NuVasive is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Summary

NuVasive beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment. The company also offers cervical total disc replacement technology for cervical spinal fusion surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology, and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and Pulse platform, a software ecosystem that integrates multiple hardware technologies into a single, condensed footprint in the operating room. In addition, it provides expandable growing rod implant systems for the treatment of early-onset scoliosis; various biologics that are used to aid in the spinal fusion or bone healing process; Precice, an intramedullary implant device that utilizes the MAGEC technology to non-invasively lengthen the femur and tibia; and onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

