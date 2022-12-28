RH (NYSE:RH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. Barclays raised their price target on RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.81.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $260.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.08. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $556.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insider Activity

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,442 shares of company stock valued at $115,276,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of RH by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,816,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

