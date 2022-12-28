Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.79.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter.
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.
