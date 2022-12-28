Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Buys 344 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $190.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

