Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Buys 400 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day moving average is $122.77. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

